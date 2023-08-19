Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath home in Magnolia Ridge! Lots of upgrades in this one from the vaulted ceilings, designer tile & luxury vinyl planked floors, to the new light fixtures, recessed LED lighting, and kitchen cabinetry storage built to the ceiling! Enjoy these wonderful features as well as the neighborhood pool, ponds, trails and location that's hard to beat! This one is ready for you to move right in and make it your home!
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Here are a few things likely to happen much quicker than getting through a Service Oklahoma line:" says Tulsa resident James Jenkins.
Def Leppard is performing with Motley Crue and Alice Cooper.
“We haven’t used Chapman Stadium in 30 years for concerts, but I would like to be bringing shows here three, four, five, six times a year," TU…
A now-imminent wave of realignment within the current landscape of Oklahoma high school sports was announced Wednesday morning.
The electric vehicle maker must meet employment and capital investment requirements over the next few years to get the incentives.