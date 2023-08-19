Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath home in Magnolia Ridge! Lots of upgrades in this one from the vaulted ceilings, designer tile & luxury vinyl planked floors, to the new light fixtures, recessed LED lighting, and kitchen cabinetry storage built to the ceiling! Enjoy these wonderful features as well as the neighborhood pool, ponds, trails and location that's hard to beat! This one is ready for you to move right in and make it your home!