4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $314,900

Lovely craftsman home that backs to a beautiful greenbelt! Feels like country living in the city. Newer construction - Capital Homes, Vermont Floor plan. 4 full beds (1 down and 3 up), 2.5 baths plus office (downstairs w double doors and tile) and bonus loft area upstairs. Great floor plan with main living areas and office with wood-look tile, bedrooms, stairs and loft area have carpet. Granite countertops in kitchen and large eat in dining and breakfast bar. White cabinetry and trending colors with decorative tile in guest half bath. Great stacked modern stone on the fireplace in the living room. Owasso School District, newer construction neighborhood that is now complete! 2 doors down from cute little park area for the neighborhood. Walking trails are an added bonus to the subdivision. Best floor plan with the most space - come see QUICK!