4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $310,000

A hidden gem in Owasso. Feel like you are in the country with the convenience of being 5 minutes away from Owasso High School. This home has been very well maintained. 4 bed, 2 bath and 3 car garage with a beautiful backyard and large deck that overlooks a greenbelt. Gorgeous tile in entry, living, kitchen and dining. Open floor and split bedroom plan. Gourmet kitchen with granite, island and stainless appliances. Spacious master suite with trayed ceiling, luxurious bathroom and HUGE walk-in closet.

