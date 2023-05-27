EXTRAORDINARY 2017 Ironwood Homes estate, situated on over 1 acre within prestigious gated Bluffs at Stone Canyon, overlooking 6 holes of the Patriot Golf Course. This exceptional residence showcases unparalleled quality & attention to detail, with meticulous craftsmanship & high-end finishes throughout. Hand-chiseled wood floors, concrete tile roof & lightning rods, full foam insulation, full water softener/filtration system, and a whole home Generator. Enjoy a 6-car garage with epoxy flooring, providing ample space for boat storage & luxury vehicle parking. 4 bedrooms, with en-suite baths, Master Suite retreat, boasting coffee bar, fireplace, sound system, & sitting room w/breathtaking views. Master bath spa, featuring His & Hers "glamour" closets, Jacuzzi tub w/chroma therapy, shower w/4 heads & full body jets, and direct access to a private exercise room equipped with tanning booth, sauna, & heat/air. Open concept living combines the chef's kitchen & great room, plus a separate formal living & dining space, creating an ideal environment for entertaining. The kitchen is a culinary dream, featuring a Galley sink, built-in accessory storage, Thermador Induction w/gas available, double ovens, massive pantry, All Fridge/All Freezer unit, instant hot water, & Scotsman ice. Executive Office with built-in desk, bookshelves, & outside entry. The estate also boasts 4 fireplaces: 3 indoors & 1 outside, adding charm & warmth to various areas of the home. Experience the ultimate in outdoor living! Infinity-edge pool & hot tub, full outdoor kitchen, fire pots, a full property mosquito misting system, and a heated & sound-equipped lanai that overlooks the beautiful surroundings. Technology and convenience are integrated throughout the home with full Control 4 Smart Home system, offering audio, video, lighting, and cameras, plus a theater room equipped with Dolby Atmos Audio, 4K DLP Laser Projector, Stewart High-Resolution Projector Screen, & full bar with Scotsman ice!