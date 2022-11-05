4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $299,900

Like New- Move in Ready, with tons of features in desirable Lake Valley V Phase 3. Bright open living room with new carpet, beautiful tile floor, & gorgeous kitchen upgrades include cabinets, backsplash. 5-burner gas range, & under mount sink. XL master suite has a walk in closet, double sinks and upgraded shower with new shower doors. Rainsoft water softener, 5 panel doors, over sized garage, extended patio, gutters, & extra outlets. Post tension slab. Pool, playground, dog park, trail, & pond. ( No showings or Offers till 11/4/22)