4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $299,000

Wonderful! Open living / kitchen with tall ceilings, granite countertops, SS Appliances, (fridge stays), and gas fireplace. Master with Tray ceilings, huge master closet, tile shower, and whirlpool. Sink in utility. Rubberized gym floor on single side of garage. Behind backyard is undeveloped land. Must See!! Seller related to Agent.

