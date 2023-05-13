Great 4 BEDROOM HOME for the growing family! Super-cute home with large, open living room. Pretty granite kitchen has lg, walk-in pantry, great work island & spacious dining area. Lots of windows let in natural light. Pretty wood-look laminate in all walkways, living & kitchen. Nice primary bedroom with en suite featuring lg master shower & dbl sinks. Split bedroom plan. Great corner lot with new split rail fencing. Great subdivision amenities with trails, ponds & pools--lots to do right in your own neighborhood!