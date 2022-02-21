 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $298,000

Beautiful, spacious 4 bed/2 bath home centrally located. Minutes from schools, restaurants & shopping. Split floor plan w/built ins surrounding the fireplace. Lots of storage. Sunroom off the Kitchen, large outdoor fireplace on the back patio & large game room w/wetbar upstairs make this the perfect home for entertaining! Projector/surround system stays. Neighborhood amenities are an added bonus-pool, park & walking trials.

