4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $297,900

Hurry before this beauty is gone! This updated and open concept home has it all! All bedrooms downstairs with game room and office space upstairs! Tile flooring in high traffic areas. Master suite with trayed ceilings, spacious bedrooms, split floor plan. Great entertainment space and large mudroom space off the garage. Two pantries! Do not miss out on this rare find!

