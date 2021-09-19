 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $289,000

Relax on the covered back patio & enjoy amazing pasture views at this Beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom 2bathroom 3 car garage home built in 2012 in Carrington Point! Split floor plan w/ fireplace in living room, granitekitchen countertops, undermount sink, appliances included! Spacious bedrooms w/ walk in closets. Main bathroomfeatures two separate vanitites w/ sinks, and newly installed shower insert. Dreamy main walk-in closet w/ built ins! Utility room conveniently located near main closet.

