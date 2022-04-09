 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $274,999

Two-year-old adorable Bungalow in Bailey Elem district. Great floorplan with plenty of room for the family. Open kitchen & living area, granite countertops with large island ++ durable vinyl flooring. Split family plan with 3 bedrooms off of garage plus a master suite at the back of the house. The Master bath is beautiful & has a separate shower, bathtub w/double vanity. Cedar privacy fence surrounds this huge corner lot. **Buyer must close on or before 5/27** Pictures coming soon.

