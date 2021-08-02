 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $217,000

Adorable open plan home near high school. Easy access to HW169. Vaulted ceilings and granite kitchen countertops. New water heater and heat & air unit downstairs in 2020. New upstairs heat & air in 2017. Tile and wood flooring throughout home. Large covered patio!

