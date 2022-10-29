Hamptons meet city life in this gorgeous custom home located in Highland Point at Stone Canyon. Behind the gates, you will find this home located on a golf course, green belt lot. Stunning all around. 4 bedrooms/4.5 baths. From the minute you step in the grand foyer, the high ceilings capture your attention. Oversized living area with stunning treelined views. Gourmet chefs kitchen with everything you need to entertain guests. Large backyard complete with a pool and plenty of space for all your needs. This home is truly a masterpiece! No detail left unturned!
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,449,000
