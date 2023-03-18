Hamptons meet city life in this gorgeous custom home located in Highland Point at Stone Canyon. Behind the gates, you will find this home located on a golf course, green belt lot. Stunning all around. 4 bedrooms/4.5 baths. From the minute you step in the grand foyer, the high ceilings capture your attention. Oversized living area with stunning treelined views. Gourmet chefs kitchen with everything you need to entertain guests. Large backyard complete with a pool and plenty of space for all your needs. This home is truly a masterpiece! No detail left unturned!
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,439,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
This sprawling estate was custom built for a prominent Muskogee couple in 1966. It remains true to the era and has five bedrooms, an outdoor p…
A three-for-one deal will kick off the season this Thursday.
The Garth Brooks show will take place at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.
A Tulsa nostalgia-themed class will teach attendees how to make special cocktails while also informing them about the history of iconic Tulsa …
Owen Eckhardt will audition for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in an upcoming episode.