4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,300,000

This 2019 Parade Home with 4 beds & 4 baths located in The Bluffs at Stone Canyon on the Patriot Golf Course is filled with natural light and features 3 fireplaces, a spacious kitchen w/high-end appliances, oversized laundry room, quartz countertops, safe room, hardwood floors & premium finishes throughout. This energy-efficient smart home boasts a luxurious master suite including a large private heated balcony overlooking the greenbelt. Designs for a swimming pool are included. Must see to appreciate!

