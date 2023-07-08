Single story 4 bed, 4.5 bath modern farmhouse located behind the gate of highly desired Highland Pointe of Stone Canyon with easy access to Patriot golf course. High end finishes, breathtaking kitchen with oversized island overlooking outdoor courtyard with mature trees. This custom home includes all the extras from hardwood floors, 2 laundry rooms, large game room, great storage, and a spa like Master suite. No showings or offers until 5/25
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,100,000
