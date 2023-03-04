DAYS FROM COMPLETION !!! PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS AND STAGING NEXT WEEK ! Riverbend Estate Homes is YOUR custom home builder. Hurry!!!This luxury one story transitional style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, study, open kitchen /living room, game room, media room ,utility with a dog wash !!!!! and a split 3 car garage with storage• Foyer, study and family rooms all have 14’ coffered ceilings• Stunning island kitchen with high end appliances including a 48" gas range • Media/flex room • The game room has a wall of windows that opens to a spacious covered living space • Primary bedroom has a beamed, vaulted ceiling• Stunning primary bath features a soaking tub and walk-through shower, double vanities and his and hers closets• Three additional bedrooms are located near the game room and media room, each bedroom has walk-in closets and ensuite baths.
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,049,000
-
- Updated
