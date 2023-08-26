Riverbend Estate Homes 2023 Parade home ! This luxury one story transitional style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, study, open kitchen /living room, game room, media room ,utility with a dog wash !!!!! and a split 3 car garage with storage• Foyer, study and family rooms all have 14’ coffered ceilings• Stunning island kitchen with high end appliances including a 48" gas range • Media/flex room • The game room has a wall of windows that opens to a spacious covered living space • Primary bedroom has a beamed, vaulted ceiling• Stunning primary bath features a soaking tub and walk-through shower, double vanities and his and hers closets• Three additional bedrooms are located near the game room and media room, each bedroom has walk-in closets and ensuite baths.
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,015,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three Tulsa-area coaches — in Union, Owasso and Bixby school districts — had higher total compensation packages than any of the 142 football c…
Amid a state takeover threat, the Tulsa Public Schools board will consider naming longtime TPS educator Ebony Johnson interim superintendent W…
Ryan Walters has used a report of falsified vendor invoices involving a former HR director to accuse Tulsa Public Schools of years of financia…
Bill Haisten: How Bixby built a football machine and the state’s No. 1 program with eight state titles in nine years
Ethan Hall: "(Loren Montgomery) saw how it was done in Jenks, and that’s what he took to Bixby."
Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education voted Wednesday night to approve a mutual separation agreement with Superintendent Deborah Gist and t…