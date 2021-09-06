 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Other Ok - $250,000

This gorgeous four bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is in the Jenks school district. This home boasts two living rooms, a formal dining, an eat in kitchen, and an above ground pool. You will love to cook in this open kitchen with faux butcher block counters, and stainless steel vent hood. You will safe with a security system that has window and door sensors and three alarm panels; and a nest doorbell camera and key less front entry. You can set your programmable thermostats from your phone. Pictures coming soon

