Beautiful newer home in Mannford less than 1 mile from Keystone Lake, large open floor plan with 4 bedroom, additional game room upstairs, lovely stained concret floors, and lots of windows looking out the back into the woods, awesome brick fireplace with built in cabinets & floating shelves on each side, lovely kitchen with stainless aplliances, granite, farm sink, walk-in pantry, including eat-in bar space too. Master bedroom and one other bedroom on the main floor with 2 bedrooms, office, full bath & game room up. Large open laundry room that has tons of natural lighting. Relax on the covered patio or on the over-sized front porch. Three car attached garage with mud room, walk-in safe room, tankless water heater, beautiful wooded area to look over from the back porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Mannford - $545,000
