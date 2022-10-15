4 Bedroom Home in Mannford - $345,650

Beautiful new construction full brick home located in Pelican Point/Twin Point amended. Home is located across from Jellystone Park, three marinas, boat ramps & restaurants. Home is 3 full bedrooms plus office or could be 4 bedrooms (has closet). Beautiful white kitchen with Stainless Steel & Granite. Very large master 16x15 with huge closet, separate free standing tub & shower. Other bedrooms 12x12, 12x11 1/2, 10 1/2 x 11 1/2. Living area is 26x17 with nice fireplace. Large mudroom area off garage with pantry. This is a very desirable area of Mannford/Lake Keystone.