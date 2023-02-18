STUNNING Chase Ryan Modern Farmhouse with soaring ceilings, grand entry, and room for a pool. Located in Jenks most convenient and desirable Haddington Heights! Unsurpassed quality, 4 beds, 5 baths, game & media rooms, custom built-ins, gourmet kitchen with Frigidaire Professional Kitchen Appliances. Quartzite and granite countertops throughout. Foam insulation, high efficiency HVAC. All bedrooms, closets and game room have been upgraded with hand scraped hardwoods. Front and back porches upgraded to travertine tile. This Smart house has a "No Subscription" Enterprise Grade UNIFI Ethernet and WIFI Network with HD/4K cameras inside and out. The 3-Car garage has epoxy floors and its own AC to keep your toys happy or to work on projects year-round. Please click on the Virtual Tour for more photos and an important message.
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $780,000
