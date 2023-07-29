WELCOME to your dream home on a HALF ACRE cul-de-sac lot in Bixby's Gray Oaks. Your new home boasts a 4-car garage, with rear overhead door providing access to the backyard. Beautiful covered front porch and large covered back patio with built-in grill. Functional floor plan features a dedicated study, mudroom drop zone, primary suite, large utility room and second bedroom with ensuite bath on the main floor; two spacious bedrooms, two full baths, a large game room and decked attic space upstairs. Fabulous kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, plus a large walk-in pantry. Neutral color palette with a beautiful use of texture and designer finishes. Gray Oaks is located just one mile away from Bixby West campus. Welcome Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $769,000
