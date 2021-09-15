 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $689,000

Distinctive Quality abounds in this outstanding home at every turn! Hardwood floors, custom moldings, built ins, granite kitchen w/Viking appliances, extra large walk in pantry, sunroom, covered patio, pergola, cabana w/hot tub & frig, built in Blaze grill, oversized climate controlled 3 car w/tiled floor! Private master w/ en suite spa like bath w/jetted tub, double shower heads! Large walk in closet! 3 living areas! Master plus 1 bedroom down w/office. 2 up with library area, a second office & gameroom!

