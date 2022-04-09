 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $629,000

Absolutely stunning home that sits on an almost half acre lot in the highly coveted Shelby at Yorktown subdivision. Gorgeous chefs kitchen with large island, double ovens, built in 48in refrigerator, and wine fridge. Quartz countertops throughout the home, spray foam insulation, tankless HW, oversized garage, built in outdoor gas grill, pre-wired for pool equipment, and half bath has access to backyard! NO SHOWINGS OR OFFERS UNTIL 4/8/22

