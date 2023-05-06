New construction! The Reagan plan is a 2-story, contemporary style stucco w/ a study plus a bonus room! Backs to greenbelt! Two beds down and 2 beds up. Luxurious master suite w/ double sinks, soaking tub & separate shower, closet. Utility room conveniently off master closet. Living room w/ wood-burning fireplace and bookcase. Island kitchen w/ pantry, 5-burner gas cooktop, double fridge. Dining off kitchen. Study off entry. Covered back patio. Granite and quartz countertops. Tankless hot water. Bonus room up.
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $599,900
