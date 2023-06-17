Welcome to your dream home in Hickory Creek of Jenks! Move in and enjoy this beautiful home and all the community amenities right away. There have been extensive premium upgrades and additions to this home that include: shaker style cabinets extended to the ceiling, Quartz counters throughout, upgraded appliance package to include double ovens, side by side refrigerator/freezer, a 36 " cooktop, wine fridge, soft close drawers throughout the home, blinds, batt insulation in the garage, 6 person walk in tornado shelter, full home guttering and french drains to curb, and a full privacy fence, The transitional style and morgan floor plan features a luxurious primary bedroom and bathroom suite with expansive closet space that connects to the utility room and the cubby/drop zone. The open concept kitchen features a walk in pantry, stainless finishes, a large island with smooth edge quartz and a sunny breakfast area. Living room has a stone fireplace with cabinets and shelves on each side and windows overlooking the A frame patio. The study, powder bath and an additional bedroom suite with a private full bath are on the first floor level. The second level includes a large game room, two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Enjoy the pond view and sunsets from your porch. Just across the street is the playground, splash pad, walking trail and stocked fishing pond. This is a gated community and even has a sheltered bus stop area.