Welcome to your dream home in Hickory Creek of Jenks! Premium upgrades include: shaker style cabinets extended to the ceiling, Quartz counters throughout, appliance package, soft close drawers throughout the home, blinds, batt insulation in the garage, 6 person walk in tornado shelter, full home guttering and french drains to curb, and a full privacy fence, Luxurious primary bedroom and bathroom suite with expansive closet space that connects to the utility room and the cubby/drop zone. Living room has a stone fireplace with cabinets and shelves on each side and windows overlooking the A frame patio. The study, powder bath and an additional bedroom suite with a private full bath are on the first floor level. The second level includes a large game room, two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. This is a gated community.
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $569,900
