Welcome home to this spectacular 2016 Parade of Homes Jenks stunner! This Executive beauty with 4 beds, 3.5 baths, bonus room, and office, is loaded with upgrades. The hand-scraped hard wood floors extend throughout the downstairs living areas, primary bedroom, & the stairwell. Travertine tile in both the kitchen & all showers, hand textured walls, a gorgeous chef’s kitchen with huge island, granite countertops, double oven, wet bar & wine fridge, walk-in pantry. Extend your luxury living outdoors on the relaxing, expanded covered patio, with fabulous fireplace and new landscaping, plus ample room for a pool, and a 50 yr high-impact roof! This quaint neighborhood has only 17 homes, with a beautiful pond and walking trail, making it a great community to call home.