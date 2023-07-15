Welcome home to this spectacular 2016 Parade of Homes Jenks stunner! This Executive beauty with 4 beds, 3.5 baths, bonus room, and office, is loaded with upgrades. The hand-scraped hard wood floors extend throughout the downstairs living areas, primary bedroom, & the stairwell. Travertine tile in both the kitchen & all showers, hand textured walls, a gorgeous chef’s kitchen with huge island, granite countertops, double oven, wet bar & wine fridge, walk-in pantry. Extend your luxury living outdoors on the relaxing, expanded covered patio, with fabulous fireplace and new landscaping, plus ample room for a pool, and a 50 yr high-impact roof! This quaint neighborhood has only 17 homes, with a beautiful pond and walking trail, making it a great community to call home.
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $569,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An agreement with City Year was renewed, along with all other consent agenda items, though frustration extended to public comments at the end …
This upcoming football season is at the highest level of high-stakes unpredictability.
The 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school foot…
When cities and utilities excavate water mains to work on them, they often uncover lead water pipe as well. But instead of digging it up once …
The new pie is a vanilla crème pie topped with chocolate sandwich cookie pieces in a chocolate crust.