4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $559,000

Cul-de-sac lot. Charming open concept plan with transitional style to fit any look. Kitchen with large pantry, island and over-sized eating area open to living with fireplace and built-in shelves and storage. Master with spa bath with double sinks, tub and large shower opens to generous closet. Second bedroom with en-suite bath can also be an office. Up 2 bedrooms and game room with Pullman bath from hall to one bedroom. Full painted brick. Wide plank wood floors.