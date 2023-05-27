This Stunning new construction home has it all!! Designer finishes, hardwoods throughout main living, sprinkler system surround sound pre-wired, corner lot, granite throughout, patio fireplace, Frigidaire gallery appliances and a home warranty make this house a no brainer. Builder offering $10,000 in closing cost or buy down. Estimated completion date 3/5/23.
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $555,000
