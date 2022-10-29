 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $549,900

4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $549,900

CUL-DE-SAC LOT. CHARMING OPEN CNCEPT PLAN WITH TRANSITIONAL STYLE TO FIT ANY LOOK. KITCHEN WITH LARGE PANTRY, ISLAND AND OVERSIZED EATING AREA. OPEN TO LIVING WITH FIREPLACE AND BUILT-IN SHELVES AND STORAGE. MASTER WITH SPA BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS, TUB, AND LARGE SHOWER OPENS TO GENEROUS CLOSET. SECOND BEDROOM DOWN WITH ENSUITE BATH CAN ALSO BE AN OFFICE. UP 2 BEDROOMS AND GAME ROOM WITH PULLMAN BATH FROM HALL TO ONE BEDROOM.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert