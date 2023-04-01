Gorgeous new construction home built by Tyner Homes. Designer details throughout such as, hardwood floors, granite/quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings with statement beams, linear electric fireplace, luxury lighting and fixtures. Wine room off foyer entry. First floor with primary suite and office/4th bed. Second floor with two beds, full bath and game room.
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $540,000
