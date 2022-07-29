Meet the Oakmont Flexible floor plan can be 3 4 or 5 bedrooms Full stucco exterior Professional landscaping with sprinkler system Large 3 car garage with openers and epoxy coated floors Covered porch and large covered patio Quartz counter tops in kitchen and baths Island kitchen with painted custom cabinets Farm sink Stainless appliances Black hardware and lighting Large dining area with picture window Kitchen open to Family room with fireplace Gas logs included Picture windows in living Master bedroom plus 2 bedrooms downstairs Game room or 4th bedroom up Office off entry has closet as well Master bath has soaking tub plus large walk in tile shower with bench Master closet connects to oversized utility room Mudlockers off garage Pella Vinyl windows Zoned Heat & Air One year builders warranty Gated access Jenks schools Exterior is complete Approximately 30 days to interior completion Builder/realtor Related
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $539,900
