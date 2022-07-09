 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $539,718

New construction award winning Redford plan w open layout w all ceilings 9' or more. Lots of hardwood flooring. Beautiful Kitchen w quartz island & counters, built-in stainless appliances + more. Very large Breakfast Nook lets in lots of natural light & opens to large covered patio. 11' ceiling in Kitchen & Nook w wood beams. Master Suite w spacious Mstr Bath w large tiled shower w bench, stand-alone soaker tub, & large his/her split walk-in closet w door to Laundry Rm. 2 beds/bath/Gameroom upstairs.

