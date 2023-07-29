This beautiful Oakmont Plan by Silvercrest Homes in the sought-after Yorktown has 3 bedrooms plus an office downstairs. Upstairs has 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, a large game room, and a huge floored attic. The kitchen is open to the great room & has quartz countertops, stainless appliances, huge island & vaulted & beamed ceilings. There are hardwoods in entry & great room. It includes new privacy fence, luxury window finishes, guttering, and so much more!