Beautiful full brick home in gated Hickory Creek of Jenks! This home is situated on a corner lot in a well planned community with park area and pond with walking trail. Welcomed into the home by handscraped hardwood flooring and umbrella ceilings give an elegant feel. Crown & floor moldings and window trim as well as stacked stone fireplace give this home a lovely traditional feel. Beams in living room and wooden slat ceiling in kitchen give the open plan space a cozy feel! Built in shelves and cabinet storage flank both sides of the floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Kitchen features huge island with bar seating, stainless appliances including double wall oven, gas stove with pot filler, pantry and wine fridge. Dining space off kitchen which leads to covered back patio perfect for outdoor living, with another beautiful stone fireplace. Separate Master bedroom has trayed ceilings with double crown molding and a lovely en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Bathroom includes large double door walk in shower fully tiled with two shower heads, separate tub, pantry storage, dual vanities, and huge closet with access to laundry room. Designated office with French doors, plus a gameroom. Half bathroom for guests plus 3 more bedrooms and a hall bathroom with dual sinks. A large laundry room plus mudroom/drop zone complete this home as it leads to the spacious 3 car garage. Storm shelter, wood-like blinds, sprinkler system all nestled within Jenks School district, close to shopping, dining and more!