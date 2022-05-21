 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $520,000

  Updated
LIKE NEW! Experience the design elements including wood floors, exotic granite counters, & coffered ceilings that make this property stand out. Spacious 4 beds, study + game room, with a pond view! Kitchen boasts SS appliances & large pantry. 3 car garage w/epoxy floors. Located near 131st & Elm in Jenks, Bixby schools are a few miles away.

