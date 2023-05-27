Absolutely impeccable CUSTOM “Hannah” floor plan by Ruhl Construction in gated community. Four beds, two full baths, dining, gameroom, wine room or office. Designer finishes and fixtures throughout. Three car oversized garage, located in the coveted Hickory Creek gated community. Features include expansive kitchen, soaring ceilings, oversized island, dreamy mudroom & utility room attached to master, expensive closet in master. Jenks Schools - Community amenities: secure gated fencing, two fishing ponds, playground, splashpad, walking trails, school bus stop on site with covered shelter. Located conveniently at 114th and Elwood. Thirty day close! BUILDER OFFERING 10K IN CREDITS! Contact for more inventory and custom inquiries.
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $519,845
