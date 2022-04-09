4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $517,893

A beautiful new construction Ventana plan. 13' cathedral ceiling in Kitchen & Nook w wood beams. Hardwood floors in Foyer, Study, Great Room, Kitchen & Nook. Very private Master Suite w beautiful Master Bath, including large tiled shower w bench, stand alone soaker tub, large walk-in closet w door to Laundry Room. Entry from garage is into the Mud Room w 59" drop zone bench, not the Laundry Room. Built in appliances in Kitchen. An award winning home plan that you must see for yourself!