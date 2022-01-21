 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $515,000

Private greenbelt view w/ oversized back patio & outdoor fireplace, in the prestigious Yorktown community. Custom-built contemporary farmhouse featuring 4 beds, 4.5 bath, with study + game room. A suburban haven w/ energy features, upgraded gourmet kitchen, gorgeous master bathroom, built-in storm shelter, mudroom, & pet shower all nestled within the sought-after Bixby school district. Take a retreat from your day-to-day & enjoy the neighborhood amenities including pools, parks, trails, & stocked ponds.

