4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $514,607

New construction Stonebrook STV is a beautifully designed home w a wonderful flow. Lots of hardwood flooring. The front Study & powder bath are excellent for home office work & business guests. Open plan Great Room/Kitchen/Nook are warm & inviting. Very large walk-in pantry, built-in stainless appliances, pendant lights, & more. Spacious Master Bath with large tiled shower & bench, stand-alone soaker tub, very large walk-in Master Closet w door to Laundry Rm. All ceilings at least 9'.

