Fresh and light. Modern. This almost new home has everything you want. A great floorplan with family room open to kitchen with white cabinets and large island. Two beds plus office down with laundry room located conveniently off the master closet. Drop zone. There are two beds, a full bath and game room equipped with theatre quality surround sound system. Back yard features an oversized covered patio and a fire pit. (Patio has been prewired for outdoor speakers). It is fully fenced and back to greenbelt. You are going to want to see this home.