CUL-DE-SAC LOT. CHARMING OPEN CNCEPT PLAN WITH TRANSITIONAL STYLE TO FIT ANY LOOK. KITCHEN WITH LARGE PANTRY, ISLAND AND OVERSIZED EATING AREA. OPEN TO LIVING WITH FIREPLACE AND BUILT-IN SHELVES AND STORAGE. MASTER WITH SPA BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS, TUB, AND LARGE SHOWER OPENS TO GENEROUS CLOSET. SECOND BEDROOM DOWN WITH ENSUITE BATH CAN ALSO BE AN OFFICE. UP 2 BEDROOMS AND GAME ROOM WITH PULLMAN BATH FROM HALL TO ONE BEDROOM.
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jordy Bahl’s shocking announcement to leave OU caused ripples not only in softball, but the sports world.
Jordy Bahl is set to leave Oklahoma following two seasons with the Sooners less than a week after the program sealed its seventh national titl…
The Legislature’s attempt to extend tribal compacts that Gov. Kevin Stitt seems content to let expire later this year was put back in play by …
Police are looking for at a suspect after four people were shot Wednesday night — one fatally with three others expected to survive.
Connecting Oklahoma City and Tulsa by passenger rail service has always been part of ODOT’s long-range plan, officials say, but funding is an issue.