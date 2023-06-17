CUL-DE-SAC LOT. CHARMING OPEN CNCEPT PLAN WITH TRANSITIONAL STYLE TO FIT ANY LOOK. KITCHEN WITH LARGE PANTRY, ISLAND AND OVERSIZED EATING AREA. OPEN TO LIVING WITH FIREPLACE AND BUILT-IN SHELVES AND STORAGE. MASTER WITH SPA BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS, TUB, AND LARGE SHOWER OPENS TO GENEROUS CLOSET. SECOND BEDROOM DOWN WITH ENSUITE BATH CAN ALSO BE AN OFFICE. UP 2 BEDROOMS AND GAME ROOM WITH PULLMAN BATH FROM HALL TO ONE BEDROOM.