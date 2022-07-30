 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $499,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $499,900

New construction Stonebrook STV is a beautifully designed home w a wonderful flow. Lots of hardwood flooring. The front Study & powder bath are excellent for home office work & business guests. Open plan Great Room/Kitchen/Nook are warm & inviting. Very large walk-in pantry, built-in stainless appliances, pendant lights, & more. Spacious Master Bath with large tiled shower & bench, stand-alone soaker tub, very large walk-in Master Closet w door to Laundry Rm. All ceilings at least 9'.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert