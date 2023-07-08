New Construction Monroe plan w open Great Room, Kitchen & Nook. Hardwood floors in Foyer, Great Room, Kitchen, Nook, bedroom halls & Utility. Quartz counters & island in Kitchen, built-in stainless appliances & large walk-in pantry. Large closet under stairs. Front study w cathedral ceiling. Mud room w storage cubes, bench & hooks. Master Suite w sitting area, 11' ceiling. Master Bath w separate vanities, free standing tub, tiled shower w bench. Large walk-in master closet. Very large covered patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $499,900
