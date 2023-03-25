Stylish modern farmhouse design w/ spacious great room and vaulted ceilings throughout. Living w/ gas log fireplace, built in bar and beamed ceilings. Dining area combined w/ living. Kitchen has large quartz island, walk-in pantry, built-in oven and microwave, gas cooktop and 3 large windows above sink. Master suite w/ vaulted & beamed ceiling, walk-in closet, double sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Addt'l bed down w/ private full bath. Half bath down plus vaulted & beamed office w/ closet. Upstairs has 2 beds, 1 bath and a large game room w/ floored attic space. Stucco exterior, dormer windows, covered porch & patio and 3 car garage. Sits across from neighborhood playground and pond. Gated access w/ great location!