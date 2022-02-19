 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $499,900

The Foxborough. Gated access. Stucco ext w/ 3 car garage. Lg covered porch & patio. Prof landscaping, sprinkler system. Four beds - 2 down, 2 up & 3 full baths w/ quartz counters & tiled tub/shower. Study w/ closet. Massive entertainment room & bonus e-room up w/ closet to floored attic. Quartz island kitchen w/ stainless appliances & walk-in pantry. Oversized picture windows, hardwood floors & carpeted beds. Lg laundry rm off master. Lg storage rm under stairs. Built-in drop zone. 1 yr builder warranty.

