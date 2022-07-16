 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $497,456

A beautiful new construction Ventana plan. 13' cathedral ceiling in the Kitchen and Nook with wood beams. Hardwood floors in the Foyer, Great Room, Kitchen and Nook. Very private Master Suite with beautiful Master Bath, including large tiled shower w bench, stand alone soaker tub, large walk-in closet with door to Laundry Room. Entry from garage is into the Mud Room w 59" drop zone bench, not the Laundry Room. Built in appliances in the Kitchen. An award winning home plan that you must see for yourself!

