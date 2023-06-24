New construction Nottinghill plan w front Study w 12' vaulted ceiling & French doors. Hardwood flooring in Foyer, Powder Bath, Utility, Great Room, Kitchen & Nook. Master Bed down with all others up makes for privacy. Master Bath w split vanity, stand-alone soaker tub, large tiled shower w bench, large walk-in closet w door to Utility & Laundry. Beautiful Kitchen w quartz counters & island, pendant lights, built-in stainless appliances, large walk-in pantry. Gameroom/3 beds/2 baths on 2nd level.
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $489,900
